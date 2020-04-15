JD Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,495.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00001093 BTC on major exchanges. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,495.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.02770932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00223490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,750 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.