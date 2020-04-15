Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.25 to C$29.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

JWEL stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$17.38 and a 1 year high of C$29.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.84.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

