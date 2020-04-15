Jakson Samuel Inwentash Sells 500,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Director Jakson Samuel Inwentash sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,716,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,999.60.

IDK opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. ThreeD Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Get ThreeD Capital alerts:

ThreeD Capital Company Profile

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for ThreeD Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThreeD Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.