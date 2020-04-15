Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 11.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Shares of Jabil stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. 2,136,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,201. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,695,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,407 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

