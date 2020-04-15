J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 68,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

