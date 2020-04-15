Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITMR. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

