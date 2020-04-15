Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target Lowered to $17.75 at Alliance Global Partners

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $19.50 to $17.75 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

