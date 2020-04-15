istar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target Cut to $16.50

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.85% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
istar stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. istar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $754.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of istar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the fourth quarter worth $29,547,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of istar by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of istar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of istar by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.
istar Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
