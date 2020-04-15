istar (NYSE:STAR) Price Target Cut to $16.50

istar (NYSE:STAR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

istar stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. istar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a market cap of $754.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $128.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. istar had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 67.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that istar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of istar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of istar in the fourth quarter worth $29,547,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of istar by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of istar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of istar by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

