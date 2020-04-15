iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.19. 187,241 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.