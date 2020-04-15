iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Increased by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.28. The company had a trading volume of 526,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,214. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $123.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

