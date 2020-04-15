iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Stock Position Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,996 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $39,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 306,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $350,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,538,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,739,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 844,168 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99.

