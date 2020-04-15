iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Decreased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.78. 71,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,422. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.