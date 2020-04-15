iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,053 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,068,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,340,469. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

