iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 402.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises about 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of IGV traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.87. The stock had a trading volume of 392,017 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

