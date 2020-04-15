iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $742,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 82,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,528. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.88.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

