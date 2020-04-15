iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,901,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

