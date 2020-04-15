iShares MSCI Australia ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWA)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,731 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,890 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,586. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.