iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.