iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.60. 1,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,197. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $232.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.07.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.