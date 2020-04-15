iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,617,000. Finally, RDL Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,164 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.6936 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

