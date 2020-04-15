iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8,118.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,839,843 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.