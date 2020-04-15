iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,121,913 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3133 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

