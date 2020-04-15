iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Raised by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.36. 706,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

