iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,388,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.