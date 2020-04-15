iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.99. 318,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

