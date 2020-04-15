iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,055,000. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.99. 318,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.58 and its 200-day moving average is $305.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.