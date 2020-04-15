iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

Stephenson National Bank & Trust cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, hitting $284.83. 8,103,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

