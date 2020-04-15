iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

