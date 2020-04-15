Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

IRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,802. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

