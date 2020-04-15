Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.
IRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,802. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26.
In other news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 361 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,301,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
