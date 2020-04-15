IRISnet Hits Market Cap of $6.03 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $6.03 million and $13.32 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.02762201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00223139 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,497,728 coins and its circulating supply is 631,596,920 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

