IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

IQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CLSA raised IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. IQIYI has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

