Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $35.51

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.72, but opened at $35.51. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 96,470 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

