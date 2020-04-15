IoTeX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $12.54 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coineal, Binance and Bilaxy. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00055006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.04359523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014799 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008852 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Gate.io, IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

