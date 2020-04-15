Iofina (LON:IOF) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Iofina (LON:IOF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Iofina stock traded down GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 18.03 ($0.24). The stock had a trading volume of 458,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63. Iofina has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.39 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 33.23 ($0.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.

Get Iofina alerts:

About Iofina

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.