Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.80. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 32,408 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $900,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 736,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Invivo Therapeutics worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

