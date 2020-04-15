Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.80. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 32,408 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $900,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.
