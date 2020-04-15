Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.
