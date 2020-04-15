Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 501% compared to the typical daily volume of 473 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.25. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

