Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 260,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 153,170 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.02.

Shares of T traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,642,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,876. The company has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 405,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,353,000 after buying an additional 676,744 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 343,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 482,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

