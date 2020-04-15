Investors Purchase High Volume of Interpublic Group of Companies Call Options (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 801 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 842% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,751 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,012,000 after purchasing an additional 980,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.