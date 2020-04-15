Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical daily volume of 518 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,016,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,576 shares of company stock worth $7,336,430. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Switch by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930,388 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after buying an additional 335,503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 11,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 227,088 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,303,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,412,000 after buying an additional 184,593 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 351,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after buying an additional 141,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. Switch has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Switch’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

