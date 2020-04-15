Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 890 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 601% compared to the typical volume of 127 call options.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

