Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on United Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,332 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 442% compared to the typical daily volume of 983 put options.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

