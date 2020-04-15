Investors Buy High Volume of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,687 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average daily volume of 2,956 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 4,125.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 29,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 3,489.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 34,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter.

SOXS traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,978. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

