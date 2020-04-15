Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488,616 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,352,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,179,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,658,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.26. 531,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,467. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.