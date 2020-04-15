Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of IPI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,712,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $4,969,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,332,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 361,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.