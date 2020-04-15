Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €1.75 ($2.03) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.50 ($1.74) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.14 ($2.49).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

