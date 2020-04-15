Interzone One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,712.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.02324102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.03272451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00599345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00792160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00077257 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00525011 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.