Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IIP.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.35 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.70 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.55.

Shares of IIP.UN traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.56. 149,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,961. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0258 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$942,634.36.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

