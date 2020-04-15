Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Receives $25.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

IPG opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after buying an additional 188,708 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,786,000 after buying an additional 1,030,751 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,680,000 after buying an additional 1,466,399 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,879,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,012,000 after buying an additional 980,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

