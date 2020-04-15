International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43, 7,369 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 169,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

