Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:IFP traded down C$0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.38. The company had a trading volume of 330,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. Interfor has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$16.79.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

